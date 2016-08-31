Malaga presidents wants Isco return

As Isco's Real Madrid future remains up in the air, Malaga president Sheikh Abdullah Al Thani has hinted that the midfielder could make a return to the club.

Isco has fallen down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane at Madrid, with 20-year-old Marco Asensio preferred in the side's LaLiga opener.

He has been heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Premier League touted as a possible destination.

However, Al Thani is keen to bring back the 24-year-old, three years after he left Malaga in a €30million deal.

"My son #Isco_22," he tweeted. "Someday you will be in #Malagacf.

"I'm sure about that."

Isco is facing a spell on the sidelines after damaging ligaments in his right ankle last week.