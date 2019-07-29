Tottenham join three-way Premier League race for Barcelona winger Malcom

The Brazilian is free to leave the Catalan club just a year after his €41 million arrival from Bordeaux, Sport reports.

He has attracted the attention of clubs across Europe and would prefer a move to Italy, but the Camp Nou outfit are said to want at least €45 million for his signature.

With time running out ahead of the August 8 transfer deadline for Premier League clubs, the outlet believes that this week could be decisive for English suitors.

Everton have apparently already submitted a bid below Barça’s asking price, while Spurs and Arsenal are considering their next move.

For Tottenham, however, a move for Malcom could depend on whether they sell Christian Eriksen.

Napoli and Inter Milan have made enquiries about the player, but the Italian clubs want to structure a deal around an initial loan with a mandatory purchase clause, which Barcelona are not keen on as they look for a cash sale.

The 22-year-old struggled to settle in Catalonia last season, making just 15 La Liga appearances and featuring for a total of 608 minutes.

