Malky Mackay may name an unchanged team for Ross County’s visit of Hibernian
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is likely to be able to call on an unchanged squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Hibernian.
George Harmon faces another two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.
Fellow full-back Connor Randall (broken leg) and attacker Alex Samuel (ACL) also remain out.
Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis could be back in the squad after a full year out through injury.
Striker Harry McKirdy is available after serving a one-match suspension against Aberdeen but Jake Doyle-Hayes is a doubt with an ankle issue.
Elias Melkersen (concussion), Kevin Dabrowski (shoulder), Demi Mitchell (hamstring), Kevin Nisbet (knee), Rocky Bushiri (ankle), Aiden McGeady (knee) and Kyle Magennis (groin) are all likely to remain sidelined for the visitors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.