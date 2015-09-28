Malmo v Real Madrid: Benitez calls for attacking accuracy after Malaga frustration

Real Madrid have been urged to improve their accuracy but remain patient against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday following their frustrating goalless draw against Malaga at the weekend.

Rafael Benitez's side were held at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks largely to an oustanding display from visit goalkeeper Carlos Kameni - with Real having now scored just three goals in their last three outings.

Their last convincing attacking display came in the Group A opener against Shakhtar Donetsk as a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick ensured a comprehensive 4-0 success in the capital.

Ronaldo has not scored since and remains one shy of 500 career goals as well as two behind Raul's all-time scoring record of 323 for the Liga giants.

Benitez remains without James Rodriguez (knee) and Danilo (foot), while Gareth Bale (calf) and Sergio Ramos (shoulder) are doubtful, but the Madrid boss is confident his side can rediscover their attacking form.

"Fans want to see the team win, but they also want to see them create chances and battle," he said following the draw with Malaga.

"We need to keep working, create chances and be more accurate. We are talking about the fact that the big teams have to play two games per week and maintain a very high intensity and that is not always easy.

"The game [on Saturday] was about having possession and we put out a quality team to do that. In terms of fitness the team looked good and it was not easy.

"I think that the numbers, 31 shots on goal, and the chances, should be enough to get a goal at least, if not more. Creating clearer chances against a side that really sit back is not easy."

Age Hareide's men - for whom Rasmus Bengtsson (ankle) is doubtful - were beaten 2-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League opener and will be huge underdogs to claim any points this week despite not having lost at home since May.

Four defeats in the Allsvenskan mean Malmo are unlikely to claim a third consecutive league title, with Hareide hopeful Real's visit can serve as a break from their domestic problems.

"We have given away points against the bottom teams. It is a complete disaster," he told Dagbladet prior to Saturday's goalless draw with lowly Halmstad.

"We can only fight on and get up as high as possible in the table. There was a queue for the ticket booths [last] Monday morning for the Falkenberg match as well but when Real play it will be a fantastic atmosphere."

The 1979 European Cup runners-up have finished fourth in their two previous UEFA competition group-stage campaigns .