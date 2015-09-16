Mamic delighted to end Dinamo's winless Champions League run
Zoran Mamic lauded his Dinamo Zagreb squad as they made a winning start to Group F in the Champions League against Arsenal on Wednesday.
Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic praised his players as they ended a 16-year wait for a victory in the Champions League group stage.
The Croatian champions had not taken all three points in the competition proper since September 1999 - a run of 15 games - but produced an impressive display with Junior Fernandes getting the decisive goal in their 2-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.
After soaking up early Arsenal pressure in the Group F clash, Dinamo hit their Premier League opponents on the counter attack, Josip Pivaric's strike ricocheting off Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to open the scoring.
Fernandes added a second after Olivier Giroud had been sent off for Arsenal, before Theo Walcott grabbed a late consolation.
"Of course I am delighted," said Mamic after his side made it 42 matches unbeaten in all competitions. "We defeated Arsenal in the opening match.
"We won the match in the UEFA Champions League after a long time.
"I was secretly hoping that we can do a miracle as I knew how my boys are working, living and concentrating on the task they are up to.
"This is a huge celebration and happiness for us.
"During half-time we agreed in the dressing room that we will not change our style of play despite our lead and we managed to win the match."
