Mamic delighted to end Dinamo's winless Champions League run

Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic praised his players as they ended a 16-year wait for a victory in the Champions League group stage.

The Croatian champions had not taken all three points in the competition proper since September 1999 - a run of 15 games - but produced an impressive display with Junior Fernandes getting the decisive goal in their 2-1 win over Arsenal on Wednesday.

After soaking up early Arsenal pressure in the Group F clash, Dinamo hit their Premier League opponents on the counter attack, Josip Pivaric's strike ricocheting off Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to open the scoring.

Fernandes added a second after Olivier Giroud had been sent off for Arsenal, before Theo Walcott grabbed a late consolation.

"Of course I am delighted," said Mamic after his side made it 42 matches unbeaten in all competitions. "We defeated Arsenal in the opening match.

"We won the match in the UEFA Champions League after a long time.

"I was secretly hoping that we can do a miracle as I knew how my boys are working, living and concentrating on the task they are up to.

"This is a huge celebration and happiness for us.

"During half-time we agreed in the dressing room that we will not change our style of play despite our lead and we managed to win the match."