Man City announce withdrawal from European Super League

Manchester City have confirmed that they have begun procedures to withdraw from the proposed European Super League.

The creation of the breakaway European league was met by universal backlash from the oment it was announced.

With pressure from fans, organisations, players and all stakeholders of the game mounting Premier League leaders announced in a short statement on Tuesday evening that they were withdrawing from the proposed competition.

‘Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League,’ read the statement.

With Chelsea announcing their intention to leave earlier in the evening it would seem that plans for the European Super League are dead in the water.