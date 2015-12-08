Man City can challenge Barca, Bayern and Madrid - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti believes Manchester City and his former club Paris Saint-Germain are the two teams best placed to challenge Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid's dominance in the Champions League.

At least two of Barca, Bayern and Madrid have made the semi-finals of Europe's elite club competition for each of the last six seasons, making the trio the teams to beat on the continent.

Ancelotti, who was sacked as Madrid boss in the close-season, cannot see that changing this year but feels another of his old clubs, PSG, and City are also big contenders for this year's tournament.

"I think maybe Barcelona, Bayern and Real Madrid, perhaps a surprise like PSG and Manchester City," the Italian said to The Independent when asked about the Champions League contenders.

"City have had some big results this season and they have a fantastic squad.

"Maybe this year, Manchester City can be competitive right until the end in the Champions League."

Ancelotti believes City's Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United will both overcome tense final matchdays in the group stage to progress to the last 16.

He continued: "I think United and Arsenal could still go into the last 16. It is all about one game now.

"It will be very difficult for Arsenal if they go out of the Champions League, but maybe if this happens they will have more possibilities to win the Premier League this season."