Man City can go all the way in Champions League - Sterling

Raheem Sterling says Manchester City have the quality to go all the way in the Champions League this season.

A convincing 3-1 win in Ukraine against Dynamo Kiev on February 24 has Manuel Pellegrini's men in pole position to reach the last eight for the first time in their history ahead of Tuesday's second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling, though, thinks City's squad is good enough to aim for a much later stage of Europe's elite club competition.

"With the players we have got in this team, we should be trying to go all the way because we have ability," the attacker, 21, told the club's official website.

"If we can all pull together, I can see us going as far as we want to.

"At crucial moments we have been hit with injuries and that has been unfortunate, but we should be looking to push on in the Champions League and not just aim for the quarter-final but look further beyond that and hopefully the final.

"That's the reason why I came here - to try and be a part of a team that is pushing for big tournaments like this."

While City are in a strong position in Europe, they have only won one of their last five in the Premier League, with Sterling regarding injuries as a key reason for their slump.

"Obviously we have been unlucky with a few injuries – not that we are trying to make excuses - but it's the truth," said the former Liverpool player, who has scored three times in Europe this season.

"We have got two good players for every position, who can challenge and give the manager a headache for every game.

"Kiev are a good side and I'm sure they are going to go at us in the second leg, but we are looking forward to what should be a special night."