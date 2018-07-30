Man City clear Mahrez for training ahead of Chelsea clash
Pep Guardiola could pick club-record signing Riyad Mahrez against Chelsea after the Manchester City winger was cleared for training.
Riyad Mahrez could feature in the Community Shield for Manchester City, having been given the green light to return to training after an ankle knock.
City's club-record signing was forced off in the 28th minute of the 3-2 International Champions Cup victory over Bayern Munich on Saturday following a tackle from Chris Richards.
The Algeria international was pictured on crutches and wearing a protective boot on his return to Manchester.
However, the club have confirmed Mahrez sustained no "significant damage" and he may be available to Pep Guardiola to face Chelsea at Wembley.
A City statement read: "Riyad Mahrez has been given the all-clear to return to training later this week after picking up an ankle knock.
"A scan [on Monday] has revealed no significant damage, and he could be available for selection for this weekend's Community Shield against Chelsea."
Injury update: latest... July 30, 2018
