Man City edge Newcastle United in seven goal thriller

Manchester City claimed a hard fought victory over Newcastle United after securing a thrilling 4-3 win at St James Park in the Premier League on Friday evening.

The Citizens got off to a good start and came close to opening the scoring early in the match but Nathan Ake and Gabriel Jesus were unable to find the back of the net.

Newcastle managed to take the lead 25 minutes into the game Emil Krafth fired a bullet header into the top left corner at the back post to make it 1-0.

City pulled a goal back in the 39th minute when Joao Cancelo's shot from the left corner of the area took a deflection off of Jacob Murphy before finding the bottom right corner.

The visitors then took the lead three minutes later when Ferran Torres guided the ball past Martin Dubravka with a cheeky backheel to make it 2-1

The home were then awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Var review. Joelinton stepped up and made no mistake to find the back of the as the game went into the break locked at 2-2.

Carson was called into action early in the second half when he produced a good save to deny Murphy's low shot.

Newcastle were then awarded a second penalty just after the hour mark when Walker brought down Willock in the area. Willock stepped up but saw his spot kick saved by Carson before slotting in the rebound.

Man City then made it 3-3 three minutes later when Torres found the back of the net after getting on the end of Jesus' driven cross before completing his hat-trick moments later when he guided the ball home from a rebound strike from Cancelo.

Newcastle pushed forward in search of an equalising goal in the closing stages of the game but Man City held on top their narrow lead until the final whistle to claim all three points away from home.