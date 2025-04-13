Watch Newcastle vs Manchester United: Live streams, TV coverage, kick-off time for Premier League Super Sunday game

The Magpies were 2-0 winners at Old Trafford earlier this season

Manchester United travels to Newcastle United in Sunday's traditional 4:30 pm Premier League clash, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage globally.

Ruben Amorim will be a tad frustrated to have not won their midweek Europa League quarter-final first-leg clash with Lyon after Andre Onana kindly handed the Ligue 1 outfit a last-gasp equaliser.

Newcastle are still riding the wave following their Carabao Cup success but have their eyes firmly set on a top-five finish which would now guarantee UEFA Champions League football next season.

If you want to watch this one unfold, then follow along as our handy guide brings you all the details on how to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United key information

• Date: Sunday, 13 April 2025.

• Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11.30am ET

• Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle

• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following on from Liverpool's clash with West Ham United beforehand.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United in the US

In the US, fans can watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United on USA Network.

USA is a cable TV channel, and it doesn't have its own streaming platform, so if you've not got cable, you'll need a cord-cutting alternative, such as Sling, which gets you all the channels in a streaming pacakge.

Sling starts from $45.99 a month depending on your location and the channels you want.

Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Newcastle United vs Manchester United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United in Canada? Newcastle United vs Manchester United is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.

Can I watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United in Africa? You can watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.