Man City edge West Ham to keep impressive winning run going

Goals from Manchester City defenders Ruben Dias and John Stones fired Pep Guardiola’s men to a 20th straight win in all competitions with a 2-1 win over West Ham United.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne returned from injury to start for the Citizens, with Belgium star playing a role in the first goal as his corner was headed home by Dias with half an hour played.

West Ham, who have been on a impressive run themselves, fought back and found the equaliser two minutes before the break as Jesse Lingard provided Michail Antonio with a tap in at the back post.

City were lacking their regular fluency and had another defender to thank for securing the three points as the England international smashed one home from the edge of the area after the Hammers failed to clear from a corner.