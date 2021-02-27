Man City edge West Ham to keep impressive winning run going
By Dean Workman
Goals from Manchester City defenders Ruben Dias and John Stones fired Pep Guardiola’s men to a 20th straight win in all competitions with a 2-1 win over West Ham United.
Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne returned from injury to start for the Citizens, with Belgium star playing a role in the first goal as his corner was headed home by Dias with half an hour played.
West Ham, who have been on a impressive run themselves, fought back and found the equaliser two minutes before the break as Jesse Lingard provided Michail Antonio with a tap in at the back post.
City were lacking their regular fluency and had another defender to thank for securing the three points as the England international smashed one home from the edge of the area after the Hammers failed to clear from a corner.
𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪𝗪Man City secure their 14th straight #PL win#MCIWHU pic.twitter.com/kVn2FSWF0TFebruary 27, 2021
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.