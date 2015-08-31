Man City loan Denayer to Galatasaray

Jason Denayer has joined Galatasaray from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who has three caps for Belgium, signed a new five-year deal with City in July.

Denayer has yet to make a senior appearance for City and spent last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

The centre-back won the Young Player of the Year award in Scotland and will now continue his development in the Turkish Super Lig.

Denayer will also gain experience of the UEFA Champions League group stage, with Gala pitted against Benfica, Atletico Madrid and Astana in Group C.