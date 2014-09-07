Man City at the top to stay, Kompany claims

Investment from the Abu Dhabi United Group has seen City rise from Premier League also-rans to title favourites in recent years - indeed two of the last three league crowns have gone to the Eastlands club.

Critics of the champions claim they have bought success, rather than earn it, though their Belgian captain points to an investment at youth level and in the wider community as evidence against this.

And Kompany is looking forward to an era of success under manager Manuel Pellegrini, after to trophies in the Chilean's first season in charge.

"This is a club that is investing in all the right places," he told The Mirror.

"Our success comes all the way from the top. From our owner, Sheikh Mansour, to our chairman Khaldoon [Al Mubarak], and all the way down to the players.

"The manager has played a big role in that, also. He is always calm, he never panics, and that message gets through to the players.

"I know City built up a negative reputation in the minds of some people, but if all the investment that has taken place isn't a statement of stability and commitment then I don't know what is.

"Nothing is short-term here. Everything is geared towards being successful now and in the future - and you can only do that if the club is stable.

"We are moving into a new training ground soon, which will be another big step.

"Our youth-teams are getting better, and our impact on the local community here in Manchester is growing all the time. There are big things to come from this club, believe me."