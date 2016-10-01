Man dies after Rangers fan coach crashes

A man has died and 18 more people have been hospitalised after a coach taking Rangers fans to Saturday's Scottish Premiership match with Partick Thistle at Ibrox crashed.

A Police Scotland statement confirmed a 39-year-old man had passed away, while seven of the 18 injured are below the age of 20.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service released a statement, adding: "On arrival, crews were faced with a single decker coach which had left the roadway and came to rest on its side. There were a number of people inside the coach and a number of walking wounded."

Rangers are yet to release a statement on the incident, but their Old Firm rivals Celtic were quick to pass on sympathy.

"In relation to news of today's accident involving Rangers supporters on their way to the match, everyone at Celtic sends our sincere condolences following the death of a supporter," a statement read.

"We would like of course to also offer our best wishes to all those involved in this accident.

"We understand a significant number of people have been affected and our thoughts are very much with them at what will be a difficult time for all these supporters and their families."