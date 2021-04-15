Man United, Arsenal comfortably seal progression to Europa League semi-finals

Arsenal thrashed Slavia Prague 4-0 to seal a 5-1 aggregate win, while Manchester United beat Granada 2-0 to earn a 4-0 aggregate win as both English sides progressed to the last four of the Europa League.

Manchester United 2-0

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team effectively killed off the tie in the 6 minutes as Edison Cavani volleyed home after being found by a clever Paul Pogba header in the six-yard box.

United the looked to control the game through possession of the ball and looked comfortable throughout the first half.

The Spanish side managed to test David de Gea on a few occasions in the second half but a late Vallejo own-goal compounded their defeat.

The Re Devils stroll into the semi-finals of the competition for a second successive year.

Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal

The Gunners were under pressure heading into the game after their 1-1 home draw in the first leg, but they managed to blow Slavia Prague away in an electric first half.

Pepe opened the scoring in the 18th minute and it didn’t take long before it was two with Alexander Lacazette fired home a penalty 3 minutes later.

Bukayo Saka put his side firmly in control when he added a third goal in the 24th minute with Mikel Arteta’s men scoring three goals in just 6 minutes.

Another goal for Lacazette in the 77th minute was the icing on the cake for Arsenal who eased into the last four.