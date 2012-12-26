Man United battle back to sink Newcastle 4-3

Manchester City were undone by former winger Adam Johnson as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Sunderland which left the champions second in the table, four points ahead of Chelsea who beat Norwich City 1-0 thanks to a 20-metre strike from Juan Mata.

Tottenham Hotspur moved up to fourth after Gareth Bale grabbed his first Premier League hat-trick in a 4-0 rout at Aston Villa who were also thrashed 8-0 at Chelsea on Sunday.

As they have done so many times this season Manchester United fell behind early on but even without the injured Wayne Rooney they offered another dazzling display of firepower.

James Perch delighted the Newcastle fans with a fourth-minute opener at Old Trafford.

Jonny Evans levelled in the 25th minute before the Manchester United defender put through his own net four minutes later as the visitors went back in front in controversial fashion.

Patrice Evra equalised for the home team but Papiss Cisse then gave Newcastle a 3-2 lead. Robin van Persie hit back for Manchester United before Mexico striker Hernandez, in for the injured Rooney, popped up with the last-minute winner.

Manchester United's 19 league matches this season have yielded a total of 76 goals and their mantra appears to be 'however many you score, we will score more'.

Had they not steamed back to win a thrilling Boxing Day fixture, arguments over Evans's own goal would have raged.

Referee Mike Dean initially disallowed it, ruling that Newcastle striker Cisse was offside, but he changed his mind after a lengthy delay during which he consulted his assistant.

"I thought it was a bad decision for the own goal," said Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson who vented his fury at Dean at halftime.

"Cisse was offside and he also grabbed Evans on the arm. If that's not interference, what is interference?", Ferguson told the BBC.

CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

"December is always a big month. We dropped two points at Swansea but made up for it today. It was a real championship performance."

Manchester United had to do without Rooney after he was hurt in training.

"Rooney has injured a ligament at the back of his knee and will be out for two or three weeks," Ferguson said. "We are running out of ammunition."

Before his part in the controversy Evans had equalised for Manchester United but the defensive frailties that have plagued Ferguson's team this season meant they needed to play catch-up twice more.

The third goal by Cisse, the 28th conceded by United in the league, raised hopes of Newcastle's first league win at Old Trafford since 1972.

Van Persie equalised for the home team with his 13th league goal of the season before Hernandez produced his grandstand finish to give United their eighth victory this season in a game where they previously trailed.

Manchester City's defea