Manchester United could be ready to move for Aston Villa's John McGinn in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have money to spend in January in an attempt to stop the rot at Old Trafford, and John McGinn is thought to be high up on his wishlist.

The Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder has taken no time to adjust to life in the Premier League, with his value now said to be in the region of £50m - a huge increase on the reported £2.75m it took for Villa to sign him from Hibernian.

However, the chances of him leaving Dean Smith's side halfway through the season as Aston Villa fight to retain their Premier League status are slim, with ESPN reporting that a move next summer may be more likely.

According to Bobby Jenks, the scout at Villa who helped identify McGinn, he has a significant admirer at Old Trafford already. Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

“He’s up there with the best-performing midfielders in the division. Wait until he’s had a year at that level and then we can say more.

“What I do know is that Sir Alex Ferguson is wondering why Manchester United let a talented Scottish boy slip through. He’ll be keeping a close eye on him that’s for sure and if he continues the way he is, you can bet he’ll be telling his pals at United, too.”

Former Coventry City striker Noel Whelan also claimed McGinn is on United's radar in an interview with Football Insider:

"When you watch Villa, McGinn is the best player every game. He is involved in everything and is a fantastic player.

“That is why Man United are looking at him for January. That’s what I’ve been told. They’re scouting him. I think Man United could do with someone like McGinn."

McGinn is the latest in a long line of young midfielders linked to Old Trafford. James Maddison and Declan Rice have both also been mentioned, with uncertainty over Paul Pogba's future at the club continuing.

If McGinn were to make the switch north, he'd likely be partnering his Scotland team-mate Scott McTominay in the heart of the United team.

