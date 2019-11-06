Arsene Wenger emerges as new favourite for Bayern Munich job

After Niko Kovac's sacking, the Bayern Munich job is one of the most coveted in European football, and maybe the one to bring Arsene Wenger back to the dug-out.

Speaking as a pundit on beIN Sports, Wenger was asked directly whether or not he'd be interested in the job, and was very clear in his response:

"Of course! Coaching is what was my whole life until now and everybody who has coached will tell you the same. You miss the intensity.

"There are some things you miss big, and some things you don't miss. I enjoyed as well the things I don't miss too much.

"On the other hand: football games, winning football games, preparing a team for the game, developing players, getting satisfaction, share emotions, it's something that you miss."

Earlier this week it was reported that Wenger was one of four names on the shortlist for the Bayern Munich job, alongside Ralf Rangnick, Max Allegri, and Erik Ten Hag.

However, according to Bild's head of football Christian Falk, Rangnick - who currently works with the Red Bull company as Head of Sport and Development Soccer, having previously managed RB Leipzig - has declined negotiations, and now it's Wenger who is "the absolute favourite" for the job.

Rangnick's agent Marc Kosicke had this to say on why his client wouldn't be taking the reigns in Bavaria:

"No, Ralf Rangnick is not available. We do not believe that what Ralf Rangnick brings is currently being sought at Bayern. And that's why it makes no sense to hold concrete talks."

Bild have also reported that Wenger has made contact with Bayern already, and that he would like to finish his career by winning a championship one final time. Should he take the job, he would be reunited with Serge Gnabry, who he brought into the first team at Arsenal.

