Manager Pulis ready to rebuild West Brom

Having replaced Alan Irvine in January, Pulis has helped guide Albion away from the danger zone, but he knows there is still work to be done before they can celebrate survival.

Heading into this weekend's clash with QPR, West Brom are eight points clear of the bottom three and Pulis is keen to finish the job so the rebuilding work can begin.

"It [the club] has gone a little bit off the rails in the last two or three years," said the head coach

"I don't think anyone can argue about that, it is now just about trying to get it back on track.

"We will talk about it [the summer transfer market] once we have achieved our goals - which is to stay up. We are still points away from that.

"Once that is achieved we will sit down and talk to the chairman. It is a good football club, everything is in place."