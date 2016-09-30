Managers given bad name by Allardyce scandal - Moyes

David Moyes believes the controversy surrounding Sam Allardyce's England dismissal has given football managers "a bad name".

Allardyce was filmed by a British newspaper allegedly accepting a £400,000 deal to become an ambassador for a fictitious Far East firm that was keen to become involved in the Premier League's billion-pound transfer market.

The former Sunderland manager also allegedly gave information on how to circumvent some of The Football Association's regulations relating to third-party ownership and ultimately left his role by mutual consent after English football's governing body investigated.

And Moyes, a friend of Allardyce and his successor at the Stadium of Light, says the whole fiasco is likely to impact the standing and reputation of all managers.

Moyes told reporters: "I'm disappointed, and it's not good for football in general what has gone on.

"Sam is a friend, and I am really disappointed for Sam that it has ended up this way because this was a job that he always wanted, and he worked his way up through the league in Ireland, Preston, Bolton, and all the clubs that he came through to get to the top.

"Eventually he got the big job, and it is over after one game. Sam has admitted to his mistake and he'll be disappointed.

"He'll always be a friend, and it's just not a good time for football - football managers and coaches have got a bad name at the moment.

"I have to say, though, that in my time I don't think this is the norm. But obviously, what has happened is wrong."