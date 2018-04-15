Manchester is Blue! - City players react to Premier League title triumph

Manchester City have been champions-elect for much of the Premier League season and their title triumph was finally confirmed on Sunday.

City's 3-1 win at Wembley against Tottenham on Saturday meant Manchester United had to avoid defeat at home to West Brom to keep their slim hopes alive.

But Jay Rodriguez's close-range header earned the league's bottom side a famous 1-0 win at Old Trafford, handing the title to City.

Here's the best of the social media reaction to City winning the Premier League for the third time in the club's history.

