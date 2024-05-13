Manchester City's 115 charges outcome explained by football finance expert, with Citizens facing HUGE settlement problem

Manchester City are still awaiting the outcome of their FFP charges.

Manchester City are still awaiting the outcome of their alleged 115 charges of financial irregularity.

The Citizens are claimed to have breached both the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules, as well as Financial Fair Play over the course of nine seasons.

But with the 2023/24 campaign now quickly coming to an end, many are beginning to question when City's case will be heard, given Everton and Nottingham Forest's respective hearings have now been settled.

WATCH | Why Man City's 115 Charges Could See Them Kicked Out Of The Premier League Explained

Football finance expert Rob Wilson recently spoke to OLBG on the matter, explaining the technical ins and outs surrounding the situation.

"Premier League clubs being owed money all depends on the outcome of the case and what the presiding legal authorities determine as the best possible punishment," Wilson began.

"So if they're found guilty, those Premier League titles get eradicated. You then need to work out where they would have finished in the league and look at the prize money for each year.

"You would then need to try and reclaim it, a bit like Lance Armstrong when he had to pay back prize money. But some of it would have already been spent so it makes it really difficult to recover.

"Then it would need to be redistributed to some of the participating teams that have been in and around them. But it's an absolute minefield and will have to be negotiated and negotiated and negotiated."

Everton have been docked eight points this season for their own financial irregularities. (Image credit: Alamy)

It remains unclear just when Manchester City's case will be heard, although a prospective date of Autumn this year has been provisionally pencilled in. Wilson added how he believes the breaches will be settled out of court and a heavy fine will allow the Blues to go on their way once again.

"I am almost convinced they'll try and settle this outside of a courtroom and try and agree to something because the damage to Manchester City and to the brand of the Premier League is almost unfathomable at this point," he added.

"You open yourselves up to lots of challenges about teams that would be, you know, disgruntled because of an X or Y and the thing you can't really measure. Say Manchester City beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final last year, but they beat them as a consequence of allegedly having financially doped for the previous 10.

"I think the question around prize money is legitimate. I think that's probably where it'll get wrapped up in. I don't think it'll go much further than that."

