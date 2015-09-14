Manchester City are true Champions League contenders - Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon has warned Juventus that they face one of the Champions League's true contenders in Manchester City on Tuesday.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have won all five of their opening Premier League games without conceding a goal this season, while the Serie A champions have managed just one point from their first three domestic fixtures.

Buffon is confident his side will soon rediscover the form that saw them win the double last term and reach the Champions League final, but he accepts they face a formidable task at the Etihad Stadium.

"It'll be my first time playing in this stadium, against City, who are one of the candidates to win the Champions League," said the Italy veteran.

"It will be nice to start with such a big test. They have seven or eight attacking players who could play in Europe's top five. Thankfully, only a maximum of three will play.

"We expected better from ourselves but I'm sure we'll once again show the qualities we did just a few months ago.

"I am confident that tomorrow we will produce an excellent performance and return to our usual cohesion."

Buffon also acknowledges the need for new arrivals to gel quickly into the Juve set-up if they are to arrest their worrying run of form.

"The full 25-man squad has only trained together for two or three days. We need to get to know each other quickly," he said.

"We want to play our own game, as we always do. I think we'll be in for an entertaining encounter."