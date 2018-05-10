Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson earns Guinness World Record
After winning the EFL Cup and the Premier League with Manchester City this season, goalkeeper Ederson has picked up another prize.
The records keep tumbling at Manchester City, with goalkeeper Ederson adding the latest one.
The Brazilian has already collected EFL Cup and Premier League winners' medals since signing from Benfica last June, and now he has a Guinness World Record to his name.
Ederson, whose distribution has added a fresh dimension to City's attacking play, produced the longest drop-kick in football, which was measured at an incredible 75.35 metres.
The 24-year-old, set to go to the World Cup with his country, showed off the honour on his Instagram account on Thursday.
More new ground broken at Manchester City this season...Ederson now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest football (soccer) drop kick at 75.35 metres! via IG May 10, 2018
