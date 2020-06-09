Manchester City name Pep Guardiola’s former boss Juan Manuel Lillo as assistant

Manchester City have named Spanish coach Juan Manuel Lillo as the new assistant to manager Pep Guardiola.

The well-travelled 54-year-old, who was Guardiola’s boss when the Catalan was a player in Mexico at Dorados de Sinaloa, steps into the shoes vacated by Mikel Arteta when he became Arsenal manager in December.

Lillo said: “I am delighted to have joined Manchester City’s coaching staff. My relationship with Pep goes back many years and I am thrilled to be joining him as part of this exciting team.

We're delighted to announce that Juan Manuel Lillo has joined Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff as assistant coach 👌⁣⁣🔵 #ManCityhttps://t.co/gkmgeuRrSe— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 9, 2020

“Manchester City has enjoyed much success over recent seasons and played a brand of beautiful football we have come to expect from this club and its manager.

“It’s a pleasure to become a part of this group and I hope to make an important contribution to the club’s success going forwards.”

City will be Lillo’s 20th coaching assignment in a sixth different country. He became LaLiga’s youngest ever manager when he guided Salamanca to the top flight at the age of 29 in 1995, and has since managed the likes of Real Sociedad and Real Oviedo, and worked as an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli with Sevilla and Chile.

His most recent role was with Qingdao Huanghai as he helped the club win the Chinese League One title and gain promotion to the Super League.

Mikel Arteta, left, became Arsenal manager in December (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Lillo worked with Andres Inieta and David Villa at Vissel Kobe in Japan, and ex-City midfielder Yaya Toure in China.

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “We are delighted to welcome Juanma to Manchester City.

“His vast experience working across three continents and with some of the most famous names in world football will be an invaluable asset to Pep and his team.

“We look forward to him playing a vital role as we return to football.”

The appointment comes during a critical week for City as the Court of Arbitration for Sport hears their appeal against a two-season ban from the Champions League.