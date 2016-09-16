Manchester City star Silva set to miss Bournemouth match

David Silva is set to miss Manchester City's Premier League clash with Bournemouth, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The Spain international had to be replaced by Ilkay Gundogan for the delayed 4-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League in midweek after feeling "discomfort" in training and is not expected to return for Saturday's match at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola will ponder whether Gundogan will make his first Premier League appearance from the start in relief of Silva, but does not want to rush him after his recovery from a serious knee injury.

"I don't think it's a big, big problem [Silva's injury] but it happened two days ago so I don't think he will be able to play," said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

"We had, thanks to the weather, one more day of regeneration, now we have one less but it is what it is. We have to use the players every few days.

"I have been thinking about it [playing Gundogan] for the last two days, I don't know. He played good but we cannot forget where he has come from - a long-term injury. We will see and talk to the doctors.

"Vincent [Kompany] is close but not yet. We need him. There are a lot of games to come. We need everybody.

"I am lucky with our medical staff here – they are very impressive.

"I didn't know all of the English people here, or the Italian people before I came but they are so professional about their work - our players are in good hands.

"We try to do absolutely everything to take care of our players in terms of training and the way they eat, their food, their rest - without good vitamins, good food, good drink and good rest you cannot compete every few days over 11 months.

"It helps them to extend their careers. When it doesn't happen they become injured and when that happens other players take their positions."