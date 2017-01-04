Manchester City's Fernandinho handed four-match ban

Fernandinho will serve a four-match ban after the Manchester City midfielder's red card during Monday's 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley was upheld by the Football Association (FA).

The Brazil midfielder was dismissed by referee Lee Mason after 32 minutes at the Etihad Stadium following reckless lunge on Johann Gudmundsson.

The dismissal is Fernandinho's second in the Premier League in as many months after he was punished for an altercation with Cesc Fabregas during a 3-1 home loss to leaders Chelsea.

The 31-year-old also collected two yellow cards in the 1-1 Champions League draw at Borussia Monchengladbach in November, meaning he has now been sent off in three of his past six appearances in all competitions.

Fernandinho will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round tie at West Ham, along with a Premier League match at London Stadium that follows domestic encounters away to Everton and at home to Tottenham.

A statement released by the FA read: "Fernandinho will serve a four-match suspension with immediate effect after his claim of wrongful dismissal was rejected following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

"The Manchester City midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during the game against Burnley on Monday 2 January 2017.

"His suspension includes the standard sanction of an additional game as it was his second dismissal of the season."

City scored twice despite being a man down against Burnley, with Gael Clichy and Sergio Aguero on target after half-time before Ben Mee reduced the arrears for the visitors.

Manager Pep Guardiola must now operate with reduced central midfield options in Fernandinho's absence, with Ilkay Gundogan (knee) a long-term absentee and Fabian Delph (groin) having been sidelined for most of the season to date.