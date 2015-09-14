Manchester United confirm Rooney absence for PSV clash

Manchester United have confirmed captain Wayne Rooney will miss Tuesday's UEFA Champions League trip to PSV.

Rooney, who last week became England's record goalscorer by netting his 50th international goal against Switzerland, sustained a hamstring injury in the build-up to Saturday's Premier League victory over Liverpool.

Manager Louis van Gaal admitted after the game it was unlikely Rooney would be fit and that was confirmed on Monday.

James Wilson and Andreas Pereira have been added to the 18-man squad which saw off Liverpool for the clash at the Philips Stadion.