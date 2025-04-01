Manchester United legend predicts rivals' points deduction as major decision looms

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has had his say on the charges faced by Manchester City over alleged financial breaches.

A verdict in the case is expected imminently, just over two years since Man City were charged by the Premier League with 115 counts of breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules between 2009 and 2018.

If found guilty, City, who have maintained their innocence throughout the sage, could be hit with a hefty punishment, perhaps even dropping out of the Premier League altogether.

‘Hard to say’ how Manchester City will be punished as decision anticipated

Pep Guardiola has insisted that he will stay in charge of Man City, no matter what happens (Image credit: Alamy)

Pep Guardiola said in early February that he expected City to hear the result of their trial “in one month” – but here we are almost two months later, still none the wiser as to the outcome.

However, according to the i newspaper, people within the game are still anticipating a verdict before the end of the current season. The final round of Premier League games takes place on Sunday, 25 May.

Paul Scholes wants Man City to be punished 'fairly' (Image credit: Alamy)

Any decision will no doubt be especially eagerly awaited by fans of City’s arch-rivals, Manchester United, with it previously speculated that City could be relegated. However, Paul Scholes, an 11-time Premier League champion with United, doesn’t reckon that will be the case.

“It’s hard to say what would be a fair punishment for Manchester City if they were found guilty – just as long as it’s fair,” Scholes told The Overlap Fan Debate. “Nottingham Forest and Everton have had punishments as well, so as long as it’s along those fair lines. I’m not saying it has to be the same as Everton and Forest, but I think it will be points.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both Forest and Everton were docked points last season for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules, ultimately being deducted four and eight points respectively.

If some of the most serious charges against City are upheld, though, they may find themselves punished considerably more severely.

Man City won their fourth straight Premier League title in 2023/24 (Image credit: Alamy)

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire recently mooted an unprecedented points deduction for City.

Speaking on the Football on Trial: The Manchester City Charges podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live in February, Maguire said: “A points deduction would be the most likely outcome should the club be found guilty.

“As for the quantum of points deduction, if Everton were initially given a 10 points deduction for going around about £10/12 million over the [PSR] limits in one particular season, I think, in order to set an example to the rest of football, it's got to act as a deterrent.

“We'll probably be looking at somewhere in the region of 60 to 100 points, which would effectively guarantee relegation out of the Premier League and into the lower tiers of football in the EFL.”