Manchester United transfer news: Anthony Martial vulnerable as Red Devils plan January clearout

Manchester United are planning a January clearout to raise funds for new signings, according to reports.

The Red Devils were highly active in the transfer market that closed on August 31, bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

United spent more than £100m on transfer fees for those three players, whose wages place them among the club's highest earners.

Not many clubs in world football generate higher revenues than United, but there is still a need to balance the books before more signings are made.

Declan Rice, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham have all been linked with moves to Old Trafford in the next 12 months.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning to raise funds by cashing in on some fringe members of his squad in January.

Acccording to The Sun Anthony Martial is among those vulnerable to the chop, despite the fact the Frenchman was a regular last term.

The Frenchman has not kicked on as United would have liked and could soon be plying his trade elsewhere.

Donny van de Beek will also be made available having failed to force his way into the team since a move from Ajax in 2020.

The Netherlands international has started just four of the 42 Premier League games United have played during his time in Manchester.

Jesse Lingard will also be allowed to leave in January, although he might prefer to run down his contract and leave as a free agent next summer.

Defensive quartet Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles could also leave the club in the mid-season market.

It will be interesting to see how flexible United are in terms of their valuations of the players mentioned above.

There are likely to be buyers for Van de Beek and Martial, although many clubs might rather wait until the summer.

But the likes of Bailly and Jones could be tougher to shift given their problematic injury histories.

