Mancini: Be patient with Shaqiri, Podolski

Inter coach Roberto Mancini believes Xherdan Shaqiri and Lukas Podolski must be given time to reach their full potential with the club.

Shaqiri and Podolski joined Inter in January, the former making a permanent switch from Bayern Munich and Germany striker Podolski arriving on loan from Arsenal.

However, the pair have managed just one goal between them in Serie A and been left out of the starting line-up in recent weeks.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Mancini said: "In Italy we tend to be impatient. Shaqiri needs time.

"The same goes for Podolski; he's a great guy and is training well."

In the absence of Shaqiri - the subject of transfer speculation that was rubbished by Mancini last week - and Podolski, Hernanes has impressed in a free role behind the strikers.

Mancini indicated the Brazilian will start again in Tuesday's clash with Udinese at Stadio Friuli.

"Hernanes deserves to play," added the former Manchester City boss.

"I believe his best position is behind the strikers. He's performing well."

Mancini is confident Inter, who beat Roma 2-1 on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run to four matches, are heading in the right direction after struggling for consistency this season.

"We've started to become a team in recent times," he explained.

"Things come together when you have a team that plays football and wins games even when you make changes.

"We mustn't take Udinese for granted. We'll need to perform well to win the match. Either way, the team has improved."