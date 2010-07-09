Mancini confirms Dzeko interest

The Blues have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old for some time, following the striker’s incredible goal-scoring exploits in the Bundesliga.

Premier League interest in the explosive Dzeko has never been short in the last two seasons, with Manchester United and Chelsea both also linked with moves for the Wolfsburg marksman.

But Mancini has admitted that City are ready to step up their attentions on the Bosnian.

"Certainly Dzeko is more than just an interest," Mancini revealed.

Dzeko has proved to be one of Europe’s most valuable assets over the last two seasons, striking up a record-breaking partnership alongside Brazilian Grafite for the German club.

The Bosnian international hit 22 goals in 34 league appearances last season, adding to his five strikes in nine European matches for Wolfsburg.

Prior to that Dzeko and striker partner Grafite set a Bundesliga record in the 2008/09 season as they scored 54 league goals between them to help the club to the Bundesliga title, beating the previous long-standing figure set by German legends Gerd Müller and Uli Hoeness.

With Wolfsburg’s failure to qualify for Europe next season and age very much on his side, Dzeko may soon seek a move elsewhere to match his own ambitions.

Having already signed up David Silva and Yaya Toure on lucrative deals, Manchester City’s ambition is certainly not under question.

And Mancini’s words suggest that the Blues are now ready to step up their interest in the free-scoring Bosnian, as the Italian looks to construct a side capable of breaking into the top four next season.

By Joe Brewin

