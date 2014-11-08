Mancini could return as Inter Milan coach

The Italian has been without a job since leaving Galatasaray in June, with the 49-year-old regularly linked with a return to Inter.

Walter Mazzarri's men are battling in ninth in Serie A, and while Mancini praised the former Napoli coach, he never ruled out a move.

"I will surely return to coaching next season, perhaps even this year," Mancini told Milan Inter TV.

"Inter? I had an extraordinary experience there, as we won a lot together.

"I don't know what will happen, it's hard to say right now. From now until the summer, anything can happen but Inter already have a good coach."

At Inter, Mancini won three Serie A titles and multiple other cups.

He denied having a meeting with Inter CEO Michael Bolingbroke and said Sinisa Mihajlovic was among the coaches ready to take over at San Siro.

"I went to Cesena to watch the game. I said hello to Bolingbroke because we came across each other when in Manchester, that's all," Mancini said.

"I can't judge from the outside. I reiterate that Inter have a good team, and with a little more composure, they can fight for the Champions League. They're not far behind.

"[Mihajlovic] has now accumulated a lot of experience and is doing very well at Sampdoria. I think he's fairly ready for a team like Inter."