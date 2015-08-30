Mancini demands killer instinct from Inter after Carpi scare

Roberto Mancini warned Inter must learn to kill a game off as they needed a late Stevan Jovetic penalty to beat Carpi 2-1 in Serie A.

The Inter boss was critical of his side for allowing Carpi back into Sunday's clash after Jovetic had opened the scoring after 31 minutes, Antonio De Gaudio levelling with nine minutes to play.

Luckily for Mancini, the Montenegro international was on hand again to score from the spot late on, leaving Inter as one of only five teams to have won their opening two matches of the campaign.

"There are still 36 games to play, but it's nice to have won another game," Mancini said. "It was a painful challenge, as we had predicted.

"The team still needs to improve, we had to close the game out but instead we conceded an absurb goal.

"It was not easy to find space, but when you are winning 1-0 you have to try to close it out.

"We did well and created numerous opportunities, they they have to be taken at this level.

"Carpi played a good game but we deserved the three points."

Next up for Inter is the Milan derby, a match they have failed to win in their last four attempts.