Mancini: Icardi will rediscover goalscoring form

Inter coach Roberto Mancini has backed Mauro Icardi to rediscover his goalscoring form.

The 22-year-old was the joint highest-scorer in Serie A last season with his tally of 22 goals matched by veteran striker Luca Toni.

However, the Argentinian has scored just twice in eight league outings this term but his coach is confident he will soon be back to his best and can strike up a positive relationship with Stevan Jovetic.

"I'm sure Mauro Icardi will get back to scoring soon and will score very important goals for us," Mancini said on Monday.

"Icardi should feel comfortable and start thinking of being useful for other things, how to move for the team.

"He needs to stay calm and keep working hard to get his goal.

"Jovetic and Icardi must build an understanding and look for each other more. They can be the difference."

Mancini is looking forward to Tuesday's encounter with Bologna – the club where he took his first steps in professional football.

However, he is still hopeful of taking three points, which he feels they can do if they replicate their second-half performance in the 1-1 draw with Palermo on Saturday.

"I'm a fan of Bologna, it will be a special match for me having started my career there," Mancini added.

"I was 13 years old when I went there, I have some wonderful memories.

"There are no easy games, but if we play how we did in the second half against Palermo we will have a good chance."

The 50-year-old confirmed that Jonathan Biabiany and Adem Ljajic are still recovering from injuries, while revealing his options to replace the suspended Jeison Murillo in the centre of defence.

"Biabiany is an important player and is getting back to full fitness. He's not at 100 per cent yet," he said.

"Ljajic is doing well and looked good when he came on in Palermo. The problem was that the injury made him sweat a little.

"We have three options to come in for Murillo: [Gary] Medel, [Andrea] Ranocchia and Juan Jesus.

"Yuto Nagatomo hasn't started for a while but he's fine. [Rodrigo] Palacio may start."