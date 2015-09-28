Mancini: Inter defeat changes nothing

Roberto Mancini insisted Inter's crushing defeat to Fiorentina changed nothing in the team's bid for the Scudetto.

Inter conceded three goals in the opening 23 minutes in their 4-1 loss at home to Fiorentina on Sunday.

It was Inter's first defeat of the Serie A season as Fiorentina replaced the Milan club atop the table after six matches.

Mancini, however, was upbeat in his interview with Sky Sport Italia post-match.

"These are games that start badly," he said. "We conceded after four minutes, were caught on the counter and then there was the red card. It was impossible to come back from that.

"I read it the way I do and others will read it their way. It changes nothing, it was a stumble and I am happy for Fiorentina.

"We had our feet on the ground before too, we didn't need this defeat to get us there. Nothing has changed."

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic shouldered some of the blame for the defeat, having been at fault for the opening goal after conceding a fourth-minute penalty.

Handanovic was also slow to react for Fiorentina's second goal as hat-trick hero Nikola Kalinic netted his first of the night in the 18th minute, but Mancini defended his goalkeeper.

"Unfortunately today there were mistakes but Handanovic has made some great saves this season. These things happen," the coach added.