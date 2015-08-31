Mancini: Inter need more players

Inter coach Roberto Mancini wants to add more players to his squad before the transfer window closes.

Mancini's Inter completed the signing of Ivan Perisic from Wolfsburg on Sunday, having already recruited Geoffrey Kondogbia, Miranda, Stevan Jovetic, Jeison Murillo for the 2015-16 Serie A season.

Despite the number of arrivals, Mancini believes Inter are still lacking depth with the window set to close on August 31 in Italy.

"The fact remains this is a very small squad and some roles are completely uncovered," Mancini told Sport Mediaset.

"We'll see what happens tomorrow."

Mancini was speaking after Inter maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 2-1 win at newcomers Carpi.