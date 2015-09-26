Mancini: Inter will continue to improve

Roberto Mancini is happy with how his Inter side have started the campaign, but insists there is still room for improvement.

Inter sit top of Serie A with five wins from five games, and host second-placed Fiorentina in a huge early-season clash on Sunday.

And Mancini, who could only guide the club to disappointing eighth-placed finish last term, says that his side must keep improving if they are to maintain their winning form.

"I'm able to judge if the team is playing well or not. We can improve and we're still making some mistakes. I don't think there are any teams that can be considered perfect," the former Manchester City boss told his pre-match news conference.

"Inter have got the right mentality. I respect everyone's views but I'm happy with my own to be quite honest. We're happy about the fact that we look solid. It means we've done a good job.

"I'm quite pleased for the moment. We don't only need to score more goals; we have to improve defensively too, our possession play - everything.

"I saw the president here at Appiano yesterday and he was happy. We're all happy.

"Fiorentina were already playing good football last season. They're a very dangerous side in attack. We'll need to make the most of the chances we have."