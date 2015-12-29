Mancini laughs off Lavezzi reports

Inter coach Roberto Mancini has laughed off reports suggesting he will meet with Paris Saint-Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi this week over a possible transfer to San Siro.

Both Inter and PSG are in Doha for a mid-season training camp and will meet in a friendly on Wednesday, with reports in Italy suggesting discussions could take place regarding the Argentinean's future.

Lavezzi has long been linked with a move to Inter and his contract in Paris expires at the end of the season.

And Mancini joked in Tuesday's press conference: "As for Lavezzi, we will talk about it after the game.

"In January, every journalist writes something different about the transfer market but we have a great team. We are not interested in anyone right now, we have a good team."

Mancini's side sit top of Serie A at the midway stage - a point clear of Fiorentina - but signed off 2015 with a 2-1 home defeat to Lazio.

Inter are back in competitive action against Empoli next Wednesday and Mancini sees a meeting with the French champions as ideal preparation.

"I haven't spoken to the players about Lazio yet. It mustn't happen again but defeats are in the past. We're looking forward," he added.

"We've come on a lot. It's a weird season, initially we were looking at Champions League qualification, now who knows?

"It is a big match. We have to play well and try to prepare as best we can for the Empoli game.

"We have to focus to perform well at Empoli and Inter against PSG will be a great test."