Mancini: Ljajic will become an important player for Inter

Roberto Mancini is confident Adem Ljajic will become a key figure for Milan as the Serie A leaders prepare to face Verona.

The Serbia international joined from Roma on a season-long loan on deadline day, but has yet to make his debut for the San Siro side.

Ljajic, 23, stayed on the bench in the wins over Milan and Chievo, yet Mancini has little doubt he will eventually come good.

"He has bags of quality and will be an important player for Inter," the head coach said at a press conference.

"I was ready to put him on last Sunday."

Inter have been in sublime form in the opening weeks of the season and sit top of Serie A with a maximum return of 12 points from four games.

They will be looking to make it five in a row on Wednesday, but Mancini has stressed Verona should not be underestimated.

"Verona are an excellent team with lots of character. We'll have to battle hard if we want to win.

"There's no such thing as a match with a foregone conclusion. You need to play at 100 per cent to beat sides like Verona."