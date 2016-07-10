Mancini not concerned by Inter draw
Inter kicked off their pre-season friendlies with a 0-0 draw against WSG Wattens, but coach Roberto Mancini was not concerned.
The friendly was Inter's first of their pre-season, but despite fielding a team that included the likes of Mauro Icardi, Stevan Jovetic and Geoffrey Kondogbia - who all started the game – the Serie A side could not find a way through the stubborn Wattens defence.
Mancini changed all 11 players at half-time, but his second-string outfit had no luck either.
But Mancini said he was not bothered by the result or his side's failure to score.
"The lads are all too heavy-legged and I asked them not to push too hard, because there was too big a risk they could get hurt today," Mancini told the club's in-house television channel.
"The first few days of pre-season are tough and that's going to take its toll on fitness levels. The fans are always close to the team and that is very important."
