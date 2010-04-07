Mancini pledges future to Manchester City

Mancini told City's website he gave an interview to an Italian newspaper last week which then linked him with a move to Serie A but said he had no plans to go.

Juve sacked Ciro Ferrara in January and appointed Alberto Zaccheroni until the end of the season. With the post soon to become vacant again, Mancini's name came up as a candidate.

"I did give an interview, but I never said I wanted to go to Juventus," Mancini said on the Premier League club's website.

"Manchester City is my club and I have a contract here for three and a half years. I am already planning for next season, which will start on July 5 when the players come back after the summer.

"For us it's more important that we finish well this season, and we must concentrate 100 percent to get fourth place because we have six games that are very difficult.

"After that, we can think about the future - we already have some players in our minds who can be good for next season."

Mancini saw City move into fourth place in the standings, which brings a Champions League playoff spot for next season's competition, after a 6-1 win at Burnley on Saturday.

That victory, coupled with a defeat for Tottenham Hotspur and a draw for Liverpool, left the world's richest club in pole position to clinch fourth spot with just six matches to play.

Mancini took over from Mark Hughes in December and, although results have since been mixed, the club's billionaire Arab owners will be delighted if the Italian manages to get the team in a position to have a crack at the Champions League.

