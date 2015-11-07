Mancini wants more goals from Icardi

Inter coach Roberto Mancini has insisted he does not have any problems with Mauro Icardi, but has urged the striker to replicate his goalscoring form from last season.

Icardi finished the 2014-15 campaign as Serie A's joint top scorer with 22 goals from 36 appearances, but he has been struggling to find his best form this term.

The 22-year-old has scored just three goals so far this term and Mancini consequently opted to drop him from the starting XI for last week's win over Roma.

Nevertheless, Mancini has laughed off suggestions their relationship has turned sour and has hinted Icardi could feature from the start once more versus Torino on Sunday.

"Mauro didn't need to prove anything to me during the week, it was a tactical decision to leave him on the bench, just like it was in Bologna with [Stevan] Jovetic," Mancini said at his pre-match news conference on Saturday.

"It happens in all teams and is pretty normal. The coach has to make decisions and unfortunately sometimes you have to leave big players on the bench.

"He just needs to keep doing what he’s always done and get back to scoring lots of goals."