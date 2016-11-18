Mandanda ruled out as Pardew hopes to dent City's title bid

Crystal Palace will be without goalkeeper Steve Mandanda against Manchester City as manager Alan Pardew looks to put a dent in Pep Guardiola's Premier League title aspirations.

The France goalkeeper sustained a knee injury while on international duty and will be replaced by Wayne Hennessey for Saturday's match at Selhurst Park, while midfielder Joe Ledley (knock) is an injury doubt.

Pardew acknowledges Palace are going into the match under pressure after a run that has seen them earn one point from a possible 15 and knows City are in a similar situation having won just one in five top-flight matches.

"Steve Mandanda has got a knee injury which will keep him out from the game on Saturday, so Wayne will play," Pardew said at his pre-match media conference.

"We don't think it's too bad, but we're not exactly sure yet. We think only a couple of weeks. Joe Ledley we are sweating on, in terms of whether he'll be available. Everybody else from Burnley is fit.

"[Our run of form] has put pressure on us and we are going to have to deal with it. There are some fantastic players in our team and we are in a position in the league that's false. We need to put that right.

"I am not even thinking about being in a relegation battle at all if I'm honest. We just have to make sure over the next few weeks we get some important results."

Discussing opponents City - who have dropped to third in the table - Pardew continued: "They are certainly a team that can win the title. They have a world-class manager and world-class players, so that always helps.

"I'm sure they would like to put this recent run of form behind them and get back to winning ways on a consistent level, but their performance against Barcelona was one of the highlights of the season so they can reach heights not many other teams can reach.

"They can win the league, there's no doubt about that. Hopefully we'll put a dent in it."