Mandzukic and Garcia blows for Atletico
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that both Mario Mandzukic and Raul Garcia picked up injuries in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen.
Diego Simeone's men beat Leverkusen 1-0 in the second leg to level the last 16 tie at 1-1 on aggregate before progressing to the quarter-finals on penalties.
Garcia came on in the 46th minute for Cani, but the club revealed the midfielder suffered a cracked elbow bone, sustained when Omer Toprak fell on him.
Meanwhile, striker Mario Mandzukic - who came off in the 83rd minute at the Vicente Calderon - has been diagnosed with a Grade I sprain in his right ankle following scans.
It has not been confirmed how long the respective injuries will keep the duo on the sidelines.
