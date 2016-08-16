Mane shines for Klopp's Liverpool on debut

Liverpool signing Sadio Mane is eager to please, and on Sunday against Arsenal he did just that.

Mane's scintillating finish at the Emirates to put Liverpool 4-1 up provided one of the images of the Premier League's opening weekend, with awestruck manager Jurgen Klopp looking on, then proceeding to give Mane a piggyback.

It was a dream start for the Senegalese international, who was the club's most expensive signing this off-season, following a £34million transfer from Southampton.

Mane, normally reserved off the pitch, was succinct in his assessment and aspirations.

"Jurgen was happy. That’s all. I am really happy to score my first Premier League goal for Liverpool," he said.

"I hope I will continue to find pleasure and give pleasure on the pitch too."

Aside from his individual quality, Mane is a compatible fit to Klopp's up-tempo and transitional system, and it paid immediate dividends.

The goal on debut will no doubt help Mane in ultimately justifying the price tag, but at this stage, performing is the primary concern.

"I am very happy to be at Liverpool. As for the transfer fee it’s not a thing that is in my head," he said. "The most important thing is to give everything and be the best on the pitch.

"We have a good team. There is positive competition. Each of us is trying to give their best for the club. I think the competition will help us be in top condition."