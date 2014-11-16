Manquillo pleased with progress at Liverpool

The Atletico Madrid full-back moved to Anfield on a two-season loan deal in August, having struggled to break into the first team at the Vicente Calderon.

Since moving to the Premier League, Manquillo has made 12 starts under Brendan Rodgers in all competitions, despite competition from Glen Johnson.

The 20-year-old - who is yet to be capped at senior level by Spain - is pleased with the progress he has made and feels the expectation surrounding Liverpool after their failed Premier League title bid last term has been a positive.

"My objective here was to become a better player, and I'm getting [the necessary games]," he told AS.

"I came here knowing what they had. Johnson's one of the world's best but Atleti and I decided it was best for me [to move], as I needed to play.

"Here you have the pressure of playing for a big team with expectations, and that helps you mature. It’s not easy, but my [personal] expectations are being met."

Manquillo also revealed the presence of compatriots such as Suso and Jose Enrique has helped him to settle in at Anfield, adding: "I'm adapting.

"It's one of the hardest things to do but I have help. Jose Enrique and Suso are some of my guides here.

"The Spanish players get together often and we spend our afternoons together."