Maradona backs Tevez move to Milan

Tevez hasn’t played competitively for Manchester City following his refusal to warm up during the 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich back in September.

Reports suggest that the Rossoneri have agreed personal terms for the loan signing of the 27-year-old, with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

However, manager Roberto Mancini has insisted that Tevez won’t be leaving on a temporary basis and will only be sold.

Maradona, who now coaches United Arab Emirate side Al Wasl, has labelled the striker’s current plight as ‘unfortunate’ but insisted a move to Italy will be the right career move.

"I hope that it's true, that it goes ahead," Maradona said. "I really hope this transfer takes place. I wish Carlos Tevez all the best. He should be back playing football.

"What has happened to him at Manchester City is unfortunate. If Milan actually sign him, they'll be big winners. He's an amazing footballer.



"He was one of the best performers when he played at Manchester United and for Manchester City.



"I hope he will be back on the pitch and playing football in Milan."



By Ben McAleer