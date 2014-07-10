Maradona: Germany are full of themselves

Joachim Low's men booked their place in Sunday's final courtesy of a total demolition of the hosts, with Argentina joining them after beating the Netherlands on penalties on Wednesday.

But Maradona says the convincing nature of Germany's win has gone to their heads - something he feels his compatriots can take full advantage of.

"They are, as we say, full of themselves," he is quoted as telling Telesur. "That is better for Argentina.

"Germany are not impossible."

Argentina are looking to win their first World Cup since 1986, when Maradona was captain, and revenge for 1990's final when they were beaten 1-0 by the Germans in an ill-tempered clash in Italy.